Tommy Dreamer Loved This Line From CM Punk's WWE Raw Promo

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has widely praised the promos of CM Punk, particularly because they are each laced with elements of the truth. Punk's latest promo on "WWE Raw" was no different, as he addressed something that many wrestling fans have begun speculating about — his potential in-ring retirement. As revealed on "Busted Open After Dark," this line of dialogue especially caught the attention of Dreamer, who remains a close friend of Punk's.

"What I truly did love [in the promo], because it's what we all really do talk about, how many matches does any wrestler have left, let alone CM Punk? We have watched this man get injured so many different times, that would be the only thing when people talk about CM Punk, and he said it, if you love him or if you hate him, you kind of feel like is this going to be his last match?"

"Sometimes some people I think root for it," Dreamer continued, "which is horrible to think that people would root for somebody's last match because he's been such a great performer and also a performer who left the business for so, so long. He's definitely a mover of the needle, as we say in the wrestling business, attendance wise [and] ratings wise. CM Punk has always captivated an audience, good or bad."

While recognizing the polarizing responses his answer would likely elicit, Punk noted, in his respective promo, that he had many more matches to give than people think. Punk's next match will see him attempt to end his feud with Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood. This contest was also addressed in Punk's latest promo, with Punk vowing to make "The Scottish Warrior" bleed. As Dreamer pointed out, these specific words were filled with an anger, namely a controlled anger, which Dreamer believes to be reminiscent of Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

