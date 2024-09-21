Bianca Belair Recalls What She Told Jade Cargill After Losing WWE Women's Tag Titles

This past June, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to the Unholy Union at Clash at the Castle, after a 42-day reign. Two weeks ago, Belair and Cargill were able to recapture their titles at Bash in Berlin, and on "The Masked Man Show," The "EST" shared the advice she gave Cargill when they first lost their titles, outlining how important it is to realize that failure leads to success and to always stay positive.

Advertisement

"I was like, keep your chin up. But it was more so like, take it on the chin. Like it is what it is. Keep your chin up. Like you said, I've been here before and if you want a long career here, there's gonna be some ups, some downs and it is what it is. You know, like you got to take it on the chin. You got to keep your chin up ... failing is part of the process. Things happen so quickly and you could be on the mountaintop and the next minute, you're back fighting at the bottom to get back to the top. So that's just a part of the game."

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Belair lost in singles action to IYO SKY, resulting in Damage CTRL claiming that they have earned an opportunity at the Women's Tag Team Championship since "The Genius of the Sky" proved she can beat the "EST."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.