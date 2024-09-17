What Bully Ray Wants To See From WWE's CM Punk & Drew McIntyre's Hell In A Cell Match

On October 5, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will battle in what the former hopes to be the culmination of their heated rivalry, a Hell in a Cell match. Looking ahead to the respective match at WWE Bad Blood, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently noted that he hopes to see Punk and McIntyre main event the show. In addition, Ray is envisioning an epic ending to this Hell in a Cell, specifically with "The Scottish Warrior" emerging victorious, but not unscathed.

Advertisement

"I don't want to see these guys go out of the cell, but for some reason, I love the idea of going off the air with Punk standing on top of the cell, looking down on a completely bloodied Drew McIntyre having to be stretchered out," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Could you see in the ramp area, the medics having to tend to Drew? Drew is a bloody mess on the gurney, being taken out by medics while Punk is just standing there despite him getting pinned, maybe slipping on a banana peel and getting the one, two, three."

According to Ray, the visual of Punk standing atop the cage could be preceded by a number of events, such as Punk throwing McIntyre off the top of the chained structure. Regardless of how it gets to that moment, though, Ray points out that it serves a dual-purpose, as McIntyre goes over with the win, while Punk gets over with a "hell of an image."

Advertisement

As of now, it is unclear which match will close WWE Bad Blood, though Ray suspects it will likely either be Punk-McIntyre or the tag match pitting Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.