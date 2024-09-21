Diamond Dallas Page Assesses Triple H's Creative Impact On WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has earned plaudits from fans and legends of the business ever since he took over the creative aspect of WWE, one of them being WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

Page recently talked about a variety of things during his appearance on the "Drinks With Johnny" podcast, including Cody Rhodes' independent run and his eventual return to WWE. The WCW legend explained how "The American Nightmare" was wanted by WWE despite him criticizing WWE following his exit in 2016. He expressed his admiration for the way Triple H has handled creative since taking over that role from Vince McMahon.

"Because of the booking of Paul Levesque aka Triple H, man, I love that the guy who's calling the shots in creative — and he's got a great team around him as well, Michael PS Hayes being one of them, been there for thirty plus years — these guys know wrestling," said Page.

The Hall of Famer described the current style of wrestling as resembling a video game but mentioned that he enjoys watching the athleticism on display. "It's a new generation. Some people go, 'Oh, man, when you guys were doing it, it was real. This new sh*t...' Hey, man, this new sh*t is amazing," he added.

Many in the pro wrestling business have pointed out the various differences between Triple H and Vince McMahon's reign as the creative head, with Bully Ray recently claiming that "WWE Raw" had a cookie cutter formula under the latter, but is more entertaining now. Triple H seems to also be enjoying running things behind-the-scenes as he recently stated that he enjoys being backstage more than wrestling.

