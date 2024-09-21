Eric Bischoff Assesses WWE Star Dominik Mysterio's Evolution, Work As A Heel

Eric Bischoff has lavished praise on Dominik Mysterio and has discussed his quick transformation in WWE to become one of the most hated heels in pro wrestling.

Mysterio, who debuted as a babyface alongside his legendary father Rey Mysterio, has earned a reputation of being one of the most despised stars in wrestling. Bischoff has acknowledged the WWE star's ability to be a bad guy, despite him having apprehensions about Dominik as a wrestler at the start.

Advertisement

"When I first saw Dom on WWE TV, I was like, 'Well, at least he's getting to an getting to experience an opportunity,'" he began on "83 Weeks." "Holy cr*p, he's not only experiencing it, he's so capitalizing on it. He's so good as a heel."

Bischoff then drew parallels between Dominik and another heel, AEW star MJF. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that both stars love being heels, which is tough to pull off, but are dedicated to their character to get under the skin of fans.

"It's like, we were talking about MJF last week, MJF, I think loves being a heel. Some people do; very few people do because it goes against human nature. As I said last week, I won't repeat it, but those who really embrace it and love it and bask in the glow of it, it's awesome to see and that's Dom. He just loves being a heel. He has no fear, he'll — and I don't mean, you know, doing things in the ring, but I mean as a character. He's apparently — I've never worked with him obviously — but he just doesn't appear to have any fear. He's willing to do what he needs to do to get the character over."

Advertisement

Dominik not only surprised Bischoff by successfully becoming a heel but also his father, Rey, who didn't expect his son to do it.