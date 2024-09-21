WWE Hall Of Famer Lita Says She'd Love To Face This Current Star

WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who has wrestled a handful of matches in WWE since her return to the ring at the Royal Rumble in 2018, is eager to face a former Women's World Champion if she gets back in the ring.

Lita was a recent guest at a Monopoly Events Q&A session in Northern Ireland, alongside fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, where she was asked by a fan which current WWE star she would like to face. The former Team Xtreme member stated that she would like to go one-on-one with Rhea Ripley, praising the Australian star's growth as a performer in recent years.

"I think somebody that I had a very brief interaction with in the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley, has just grown so much and added so many layers to her character, and I think she would be great to face," said Lita.

Ripley has spoken glowingly about Lita in the past, calling her a wonderful human and a star that she would love to face someday, even requesting WWE to make the match happen. Lita had previously stated that a match with Ripley would push her beyond her comfort zone in the ring, which she feels would be a great test of her ability.

Lita and Ripley have yet to face each other in a singles or tag team match, and the only time they shared a ring together came at the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match. In the match, Ripley and Lita squared off very briefly, before the latter's elimination by Charlotte Flair. Lita's last match in WWE came at last year's WrestleMania, where she teamed with Stratus and Becky Lynch to face and defeat Damage CTRL's Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.