Why Tony Schiavone Says WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley's Best Decision Was Leaving WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had quite the unique career, known for being one of the godfathers of hardcore wrestling, as well as his three distinctive personas that he once all portrayed in one Royal Rumble, Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love. Foley spent a substantial amount of time in WCW, but eventually jumped to WWE, which Tony Schiavone described as the best move the legend ever made.

"That was the best decision he ever made because ... he became such a star," Schiavone said on "What Happened When?" while they looked back at Foley's legendary career. Foley undoubtedly had a great run, but the multi-time WWE Champion interestingly still recently considered having one last match despite celebrating his 60th birthday this year. What's more, the former WWE, WCW, and ECW star said he wanted to round his career off in a Death Match, and threw out either Jon Moxley or Matt Cardona as his potential final opponent.

Unfortunately for Foley fans, he's since ditched the idea of a final match, due to suffering a concussion he wasn't even aware of. The veteran did, however, notice all the buzz around his final match idea, and said that he had many potential options for a final opponent. He even revealed that he might have ended up clashing with MJF if things had worked out, but concluded that he's happy to have gotten into shape either way.

