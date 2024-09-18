NXT Champ Ethan Page Reacts To Having WWE's CM Punk As Guest Referee For CW Premiere

Last night on "WWE NXT," CM Punk made a surprise appearance during the contract signing between Ethan Page and Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, and announced that he will be the special guest referee for their match October 1 on The CW. Punk had already been pre-announced for the show this past August as it takes place from his hometown of Chicago, but his involvement in the show was undetermined until last night. Page has responded to Punk being announced as the special guest referee, taking to social media following the show to make a statement. "This man better pray he's the Best Ref in the World too."

Punk's "NXT" appearance on October 1 will be four days out from his Hell in a Cell match with Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood, which could indicate that the "Scottish Warrior" might be making his first appearance on the developmental brand since 2017 if he wanted to interfere with Punk's refereeing duties.

Page's first encounter with Williams was at Battleground in June, where he was unsuccessful in capturing the NXT Championship. However, just one month later at Heatwave, Page defeated Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Shawn Spears in a Fatal-Four-Way to become NXT Champion, and has already defended the title three times since winning it.

