WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Asks Followers To 'Stay Prayed' For Son Jimmy Uso

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, father to both Jimmy and Jey Uso as well as Solo Sikoa, made a cryptic post on X this afternoon, causing some fans in the replies to worry about the health of Jimmy. Rikishi's words were accompanied by a video featuring Jimmy reciting a prayer, and the WWE Hall of Famer asked fans to pray for his son.

Wrestling Inc. has reached out to WWE to inquire about Jimmy Uso's wellbeing. The former tag champion hasn't been seen on TV since shortly after WWE WrestleMania 40 in April, when he suffered a singles defeat to his brother, Jey. Since that time, Rikishi has offered updates on Jimmy, stating that he is either ready to return to wrestling or will be soon.

Though he's been off TV for months, Jimmy should be able to jump right back into The Bloodline saga as soon as he's ready. In his absence, Roman Reigns has made his return, challenging the faction's new lineup of Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. This has primarily been taking place on "WWE SmackDown," while Jimmy's brother Jey continues doing his own thing on "WWE Raw." However, it feels like the time is approaching for an Anoa'i family civil war.

The WrestleMania bout between Jimmy and Jey was seen by many fans as a let-down, which Jey acknowledged in the weeks after it took place. Jimmy has yet to comment on the bout, as he has largely stayed under the radar while taking time off from WWE.