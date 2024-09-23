Nigel McGuinness Assesses AEW's Place In The Current Wrestling Marketplace

Few would argue that the wrestling landscape has improved since AEW's inception over five years ago. The old adage "a rising tide lifts all boats" applies here, offering more choices for fans and more opportunities for wrestlers. After an extended tenure behind WWE's broadcast desk, Nigel McGuinness now finds himself between the ropes once again with AEW, and offered his perspective of where the company stands in the sector after half a decade.

Advertisement

"It's hard to argue with their success," McGuinness told TVInsider. "After five years and without much doubt, next year they will be the second-most profitable professional wrestling business in the history of the industry. In terms of what the company is and its product is, yes, to a certain extent it's always evolving as is the competition. ... I have incredible faith in the company and with Tony Khan."

McGuinness said researching a wrestler for commentary was much different than understanding their mindset by actually wrestling them.

"It's funny, with all the commentary I did at WWE, I never got a visceral sense for the wrestlers because I was never in the ring with them. Now I've been into the ring, I got to feel what it was like to wrestle Kazuchika Okada or Orange Cassidy or others. You have a palpability of who they are. Their confidence and weaknesses as well. There is so much talent in the AEW locker room. ... I'm extremely blessed to be even a small part of it."

Advertisement

McGuinness made his return to active competition at All In 2024 in the Casino Gauntlet match. McGuinness will reignite his storied rivalry with Bryan Danielson from their Ring of Honor days when they clash at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 25.