Bully Ray Discusses Where Hell In A Cell Match Belongs On WWE Bad Blood 2024 Card

For the first time in 20 years, WWE Bad Blood is set to make a return on October 5. While the show is still several weeks away, the card is already shaping up to be something special, with a Hell in the Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, as well as Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns teaming up for the first time. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on which of those two matches should main event Bad Blood.

Advertisement

"You have your undisputed champion on the show, teaming with the biggest babyface in the company in Roman Reigns, in what I would consider the A storyline in the WWE. However, I think for this particular night, Drew and Punk have earned the right to go on last," Bully said. "I think this is your main event."

The fact that Rhodes isn't defending the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bad Blood made the decision an easier one for Bully, as it's a commonly-held belief that a world title defense should always go on last. While Rhodes will be in action in a tag bout, Bully feels the intense stipulation and animosity between Punk and McIntyre calls for a more prominent spot on the card.

There are other things to take into consideration, however, and Bully also stated that a case could be made for the star-studded tag match to go on last. One reason why is that the story of The Bloodline has been the top priority in WWE for years. If that match is the main event, Bully believes there will be a good reason for it, as something big will happen.

Advertisement

"There's going to either be dissension among Cody and Roman, [or] there's going to be a debut of somebody new, [or] somebody's going to return," Bully predicted.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.