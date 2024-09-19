Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Dropped The Ball With This Star 'For A While'

Ever since Chad Gable first burst onto the scene with WWE in 2015, he's repeatedly been compared to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The comparison isn't all that surprising; like Angle, Gable was an accomplished amateur wrestler before coming to WWE, earned raves for being a natural in-ring talent almost immediately, and also sported a ton of charisma. But where Angle quickly gained success in WWE, it's taken Gable a bit longer, though he's begun to gain momentum over the last year.

During a "K&S WrestleFest" signing a week ago, Angle was asked about Gable, the comparisons between them, and if Angel regretted not getting to work a real match with him. As he's done in the past, the former Olympic Gold Medalist was full of praise for Gable, and his current wave of momentum, though he did note that he had been disappointed with WWE's usage of him prior to his current run.

"Chad's been on fire the last year," Angle said. "I got to wrestle him for, like, five minutes. It wasn't really a match. He, I felt like they dropped the ball with him for a while. I know he's a little bit undersized, but he's actually...he can go with anybody. I saw him German Suplex Braun Strowman, he picked him up off the mat and suplexed him and suplexed him.

"But Chad, I love the stuff he's doing right now. I love the fans chanting 'You Suck!' to him. I'm glad he found a niche that's good for him. But I also believe he's not the next up and coming Kurt Angle. I think he's Chad Gable, and he's proved himself."

