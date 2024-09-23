Former WWE Star Damon Kemp Looks Back On Ambulance Match With Julius Creed

Though it didn't end the way he may have wanted it, former WWE star Damon Kemp's tenure with the promotion's "NXT" brand wasn't forgettable. The former amateur wrestler had runs with both the Diamond Mine stable and later No Quarter Catch Crew after betraying Diamond Mine, a betrayal that culminated in Kemp facing off against Julius Creed in an Ambulance Match at Halloween Havoc 2022.

Speaking with "The Wrestling Classic," Kemp talked about the Ambulance Match, and revealed that, like Dante in "Clerks," he wasn't supposed to be there.

"I was thrown in the deep end," Kemp said. "That match, the ambulance match, it wasn't supposed to be me. It was supposed to be Julius vs. Roderick. Cause if you go back and watch, everything is kind of Roddy's fault, and we're, like, slowly figuring it out. And we were doing it, but I think he had an injury or something, or there was something else going on that I'm not totally familiar about, so I'm not going to touch on it."

Kemp recalled having a lot of nerves when it came time to do the turn against Diamond Mine at Worlds Collide, so much so that he wound up putting a lot of pressure on himself to get the turn just right.

"They're like 'You're going to make the turn,'" Kemp said. "And this was like...we did a few main events of the show, but this was my first moment for me, when I had to do the chair shot. And this time, I was like eight months in. I'm like 'Dude, this is a big moment. If I miss this chair shot, I'm cooked. This is the biggest, a huge moment. If I miss this, I probably won't be here tomorrow.'"

