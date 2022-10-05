WWE NXT's Julius Creed Gets Stipulation Match For Halloween Havoc

A new match for Halloween Havoc was announced during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT."

Damon Kemp and Diamond Mine's Julius Creed are set to face one another in an Ambulance Match at the event on October 22. And there's an added stipulation. If Julius loses the match, his brother Brutus Creed will have to leave "NXT."

The match was made during a promo between Kemp and Diamond Mine. Kemp told Julius that when he beats him, it's not him who will be gone from "NXT," but his brother Brutus. Before Julius could respond to the challenge, Brutus spoke up and accepted the match for him. It was Julius who came up with the Ambulance Match, in response to what Kemp did to Diamond Mine's leader Roderick Strong.

Kemp is a former member of Diamond Mine. He turned heel during The Creed Brothers' title match at Worlds Collide. Julius and Brutus ended up losing the "NXT" Tag Team Titles to Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), due to Kemp's attack with a steel chair.

It was later revealed that Kemp was the one who attacked Strong in the parking lot before the start of Worlds Collide.

Other matches set for Halloween Havoc include "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker defending his title in a three-way match against Ilja Dragunov and J.D. McDonagh. Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Wes Lee, Von Wagner, and either Nathan Frazer or Axiom will be in a ladder match for the vacant "NXT" North American Title. Also, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will meet in a Weapons Wild Match.