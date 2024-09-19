What Bully Ray Wanted To See From Darby Allin-Jon Moxley Segment On AEW Dynamite

At "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Darby Allin will defend his guaranteed AEW World Championship title shot against Jon Moxley. Ahead of their in-ring matchup next week, Allin and Moxley came face-to-face on this week's episode of "Dynamite" with a skateboard equipped in Allin's hand. Moments before that, Allin clocked Claudio Castagnoli in the back of the head with his skateboard, prompting Moxley to then toss Allin into the ring. During the latest edition of "Busted Open After Dark," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray laid out his thoughts on the faceoff that followed.

It should be noted that Ray accidentally mistook Moxley as the victim of Allin's skateboard shot to the head, which was actually Castagnoli. Nevertheless, Ray believes the subsequent in-ring encounter between Allin and Moxley could have benefited from some physicality, rather than them just circling each other.

"Why are you not going after him?" Ray questioned, in regards to Allin. "You have a freaking skateboard in your hand. Why the stand off? Why did you have to think about it? Why did you have to circle? If you attacked [Castagnoli] and made the save, why didn't you stay on [Moxley]? Anyways, Darby decides, okay, it's about time that I go after Moxley, and Moxley bails. I would have liked to have seen Darby get a couple of shots in and then Moxley bow. Once again, they don't wrap up the payoffs."

The feud between Moxley and Allin began in the wake of AEW All In, as Moxley called out Allin for mysterious reasons. Moxley later revealed that he wanted Allin's title shot that was initially slated to be cashed in at "Dynamite: Grand Slam." With AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson's medical status unclear, though, Moxley demanded that Allin hand over the title shot to him, to which Allin demanded that Moxley earn it first.

