Video: Will Ospreay Has A Message For Ricochet After AEW Dynamite Backstage Segment

Will Ospreay is a very busy man in AEW. The AEW International Champion is set to team up with Kyle Fletcher to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. While he's doing that, a ghost from his past is haunting the edges of the frame — former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Ricochet, who is gunning for Ospreay's title.

Advertisement

"We are completely different people to where we were eight years ago," Ospreay said in a new interview on AEW's social media. "You try to 'lil bro' me? Boss, who are you trying to kid? You might've been on this six-year hiatus. Six years, I've changed the game. I'm not the same person I was eight years ago. I've got nothing to prove and if anything you've got to prove something to me."

Ospreay told Ricochet to bring "all [he's] got" to the upcoming five-year anniversary of "AEW Dynamite" on October 2, the week after Ospreay and Fletcher challenge The Bucks. "There is no one on my level, boss," Ospreay exclaimed.

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Fletcher is HYPED after he and Will Ospreay pinned the @youngbucks in trios action!

But with everything on Will's plate, can they make it happen again at #AEWGrandSlam for the #AEW Tag Team Titles NEXT WEEK?@WillOspreay | @kylefletcherpro | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/PjRSfR8gXd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2024

Advertisement

Ricochet debuted at All In on August 25 in Wembley Stadium, and he has since been wrestling matches on "Dynamite," and has a 3-0 record after defeating Fletcher, Sammy Guevara, and most recently The Beast Mortos. The former WWE star has opened the door for a possible return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where Ricochet and Ospreay first clashed in the 2016 Best of Super Juniors tournament. Ricochet is already set to make his Japanese return in GLEAT.