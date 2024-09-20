Tony Schiavone Says He's Always Pumped When This AEW Star Is Doing An Event

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has crossed paths with numerous stars over his four decades in the wrestling business, but he's always excited to see one particular star whenever he's on the same card: former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Jericho and Schiavone were a part of WCW in the '90s before they reunited in AEW in 2019. The veteran commentator explained why he enjoys watching Jericho in the ring, and addressed the criticism that the legendary star often gets.

"I'm always pumped when Chris Jericho is in the event or is wrestling for us or is doing an angle because he's so cool and I know he gets a lot of heat because a lot of fans say 'Well, he's not [in] the shape he used to be,'" Schiavone said on his podcast "What Happened When." "Of course, he's not. None of us are at that age, but I really enjoy everything he does and all the effort he puts into it."

With the podcast released before the show, Schiavone alluded to his excitement for the match between Jericho and Cassidy on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," which saw the latter emerge victorious. As of late, the pair have renewed their old rivalry, with Jericho still seeking $7000 from Cassidy for a jacket he destroyed several years ago.

Jericho and Cassidy quickly became familiar with one another after they joined AEW back in 2019, having their first match against each other at Night Two of the "AEW Dynamite" Fyter Fest special in July 2020. Perhaps their most well-known bout came two months later when Cassidy defeated Jericho in a Mimosa Mayhem Match at that year's All Out pay-per-view event.

