Bully Ray Thinks This WWE Star Would Knock A Heel Turn 'Out Of The Park'

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is no stranger to playing a heel. After moving beyond the stuttering gimmick early in his career, ECW owner Paul Heyman gave the Queens, New York native carte blanche to verbally tear into audiences, nearly causing riots on some occasions.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully mused on the one WWE talent he thought could benefit most from a heel turn, pointing to one of the longest-tenured members on the roster.

"I want to see a real Nattie Neidhart heel run," Bully said. "With all of the young girls in the WWE and Nattie being the 'elder statesman,' she could stir the pot there so well."

Natalya recently made her return on the September 9 edition of "WWE Raw" after a three-month hiatus as a surprise teammate of Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega, facing off against Pure Fusion Collective. The comeback elicited the expected pop from the hometown Calgary crowd, but Ray speculated that Nattie would thrive in a newer, perhaps darker role.

"I get it: Nattie comes out, cheer for Nattie, 'Yay Nattie!' Okay. But where are we going? Where's the depth to Nattie right now?" Bully asked. "I think Nattie would love and completely embrace a change in character and start to go down the heel path. I think she would eat it alive, and I think she would knock it out of the park."

Bully's co-host Dave LaGreca was skeptical of WWE giving the 42-year-old anything ambitious to work with at this point in her career. Natalya did, however, recently sign an extension to remain with WWE, the company she's wrestled for since 2007. She also picked up a win on the September 16 edition of "WWE Raw," one week following her return.