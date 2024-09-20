Dave Meltzer Breaks Down What's Been Said About Reported New AEW Deal

Another day, another update about AEW's ongoing negotiations with Warner Brothers Discovery concerning their new media rights deal. In what has been the biggest story of the year for AEW, the company is reportedly close to announcing their new deal with WBD that would make them the second-most profitable wrestling company in history behind WWE. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down in detail what has been reported so far, his thoughts on what can be expected, and some surprises that could still be in store.

Advertisement

The biggest talking point is the financial side of things. Puck recently reported that the new deal would be worth around $170 Million per year across three years, with an option of a fourth if things go well. Meltzer noted that the figure is not set in stone as of yet, and that there could be some changes at the 11th hour, and while it might not yet be a definitive figure, $170 Million does fall in line with the report of WBD offering Tony Khan double what they originally had after Khan was disappointed with the initial pitch.

Meltzer explained that the 2024 number was believed to be around $85 Million based on the escalation and increases that had happened on previous AEW deals, such as WBD signing on for another two hours of programming when "AEW Collision" debuted. Also revealed by Meltzer was that there was apparently set to be a planted story released that WBD actually offered less than what the current deal is worth. However, due to how much AEW and Khan have denied the idea that they were disappointed in the first place, it was never released.

Advertisement