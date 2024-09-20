Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Predict The End Of Cody Rhodes' WWE Title Reign

As the old adage goes, all good things must eventually come to an end, including the Undisputed WWE Championship reign of Cody Rhodes. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray looked ahead at the future of Rhodes' reign, and specifically who may hold the distinction of ending it.

Dreamer and Ray are in agreement that this distinction will belong to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who was last seen handing Rhodes an undisclosed item on the April 8 episode of "WWE Raw." In this same encounter, Johnson also declared that he'd be circling back to Rhodes upon his return, whether he was champion or not. According to Ray and Dreamer, this reignited feud between Johnson and Rhodes will likely see the former unseat the latter to claim the Undisputed WWE Championship — something Ray particularly sees happening at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"There are two stories here with two different symbols, so to speak, or objects, so to speak," Ray said. "The obvious first symbol is the Undisputed Championship. That's number one, but there's also 1A. Do you know what 1A is? What did Rocky hand back to Cody? That is going to be the story moving into WrestleMania. Remember, the last time we saw the Rock and Cody in a ring together at Monday Night Raw, they had the talk, the face-to-face."

"Rock asked to hold the championship one more time, gave it back, and then Rock handed something back to Cody. [He] put something in Cody's hand. Cody did not even have to look in his hand to know what it was. The big question is, what is it?"

Across from Rhodes-Johnson, Ray foresees Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa as another WrestleMania 41 match addition. In the aftermath, Ray believes WWE can then tell the story of Johnson vs. Reigns.

