Dave Meltzer Projects Top Two Matches For WWE WrestleMania 41

While WrestleMania 41 might seem like a long way off at present, people are already trying to put the pieces together on what could potentially headline WWE's biggest show of the year in 2025. The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site of WrestleMania 41, with Easter Weekend of April 19 and 20 being the confirmed dates, the latest a WrestleMania has ever taken place, as WWE higher-ups didn't want to clash with the NCAA Final Four.

Advertisement

As far as what will headline WrestleMania next year, Dave Meltzer noted on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that not only have the top two bouts already been penciled in, they have been for a long time. "The top two matches of WrestleMania [41] are probably Roman [Reigns] and Solo Sikoa, and The Rock and Cody [Rhodes]. That's been known since WrestleMania [40], since the day after WrestleMania, they're booking way ahead as far the key stuff."

The seeds for Reigns versus Sikoa were planted at the end of SummerSlam on August 3 when Reigns made his return to WWE, helping Rhodes retain his Undisputed WWE Championship against Sikoa. Rock and Rhodes planted their seeds a lot earlier, as they had a face-to-face confrontation on the episode of "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, where they both made it clear that sooner or later they would end up squaring off one-on-one. Teases for WrestleMania 41 have already been made by other top stars as well, including WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, who recently stated that he doesn't want to leave his home in Nevada for any major events. However, with WrestleMania coming to his neck of the woods, he might have to stomp one more mudhole for old times sake.

Advertisement

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.