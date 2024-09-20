Dave Meltzer Raises 'Valid Criticism' Of AEW Regarding Recent Collision

In the world of pro wrestling, change is unavoidable. With injuries, flight cancellations, and other personal matters, cards are always subject to change. This week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter made a note of this situation; however, he felt the Dayton, Ohio audience who purchased tickets to this past Saturday's "AEW Collision" fell victim to the bait and switch system when none of the nine advertised stars, including "Hangman" Adam Page, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Pac, competed on the card despite being promoted. Meltzer was quite critical in his analysis.

"None of the people on the poster were on the show," Meltzer reiterated in this week's newsletter. "It's one thing when it's taped on Saturday, and even if it was, that's no excuse, but this is a day after Page, Moxley, Jericho, Nightingale, and Pac were already on the road in Lexington. Danielson was doing an injury angle, Nightingale and Jericho were doing media in Mexico, Rosa had a concussion, and Penta and Fenix aren't being used. But you can't advertise only nine people and go nine-for-nine on them not being there and expect to draw the next time back."

Meltzer also mentioned that similar situations happened to WCW and AWA's live events, causing their decline that eventually turned into a permanent shutdown. He does not want AEW to fall victim to that same slippery slope. "They need to be better in so many ways in the local markets," Meltzer concluded. Last Saturday's "Collision" showcased eight matches that included TNT Champion Jack Perry successfully defending his championship against Christopher Daniels in the show's opening match, and FTR putting away Grizzled Young Veterans in the main event.

