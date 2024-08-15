Dave Meltzer Points Out Wrinkle In The AEW-Lucha Brothers Situation

For the past few weeks, the future of the Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, has at times been the number one talking point in the wrestling world. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions' contracts with AEW are set to expire soon, and rumors have suggested they would be WWE bound, with some reports even stating Penta was scheduled to meet with WWE in Orlando this week. This would lead to Penta denying the claims, denials that may have had truth to them, as Penta has been in Mexico this week working independent dates.

Now, yet another interesting wrinkle has been added to the already bizarre equation. On this morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that, should AEW wish, they could keep both Penta and Fenix in the promotion for the next year, with Meltzer citing injury time as the reason. However, Meltzer nor Bryan Alvarez hadn't heard anything regarding AEW exercising that option or not.

While Penta has largely remained healthy for AEW during he and Fenix' five years with the promotion, having kept a regular schedule both in AEW and in Mexico, Fenix has missed significant time on a few occasions, including missing five months this past fall while recovering from injury. Until today, no other reports on the Lucha Brothers' situation has mentioned whether or not AEW was considering putting time on back on their contracts.

For now, it appears both Penta and Fenix are on track to be free agents, perhaps as soon as the end of this month. While Penta has publicly addressed the ongoing situation, Fenix has remained silent on the matter. Throughout the situation, the duo hasn't appeared in AEW, last wrestling a month ago when they defeated Private Party on "AEW Rampage."