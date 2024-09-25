AEW's Kyle Fletcher Discusses Biggest Learning Experience As A Wrestler

Prior to signing with All Elite Wrestling in May 2023. Kyle Fletcher spent a lot of time in Japan wrestling under the banner of NJPW. There, Fletcher enjoyed one reign as a IWGP Tag Team Champion alongside Mark Davis. It was also there that Fletcher says he underwent one of his biggest learning experiences.

"I'm going to have to say Japan [has had a big influence on my wrestling style]." Fletcher recently told "Inside The Ring" "I can't put my finger on what that actual reason is; I just know that anytime a wrestler goes and experiences Japan, goes on a month-long tour, even a couple of tours, they come back a different wrestler. And I certainly felt that way."

"Maybe I put it down to the fact that there are people that have wrestled there for 20 years and you're wrestling them every night in different towns, you're on the road with them. I can't exactly say what the reason for that is, but I just know that everyone comes back a better wrestler from Japan. That was certainly the case with me."

Following his second tour in Japan, Fletcher and Davis officially came aboard to AEW, though the latter has been out of action since October 2023. Since then, Fletcher has aligned himself with The Don Callis Family while maintaining a close relationship with ex-Don Callis Family member Will Ospreay. Most recently, Ospreay and Fletcher won a Casino Gauntlet that guaranteed them an AEW Tag Team Championship match at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.