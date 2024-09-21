Freddie Prinze Jr. Weighs In On Solo Sikoa's Performance On WWE SmackDown

This past Friday on the season premiere of "WWE Smackdown," Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship in a Steel Cage Match, leaving Sikoa with two consecutive losses to "The American Nightmare." Despite not being able to capture the title, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. applauded Sikoa on "Wrestling with Freddie" for his performance inside the cage, explaining how he's become one of the most underrated stars on the "Smackdown" roster.

"Low-key, Solo Sikoa is like not a top, top dude but he's been in nothing but top, top matches, and he's going to continue and he's low-key a star on that show and they built it quick. He went from no dialogue, none ... then all of a sudden he's cutting like Godfather monologues where he's like "I'm the boss of a bloodline" and everybody's like yep, yeah you're the man, and then his matches are there and he can wrestle like a beast, kicks ass. He's got the Samoan Spike, it looks great ... has a match with Roman Reigns coming up to see who the real "Tribal Chief" is. I freaking love Solo Sikoa dude."

In two weeks at Bad Blood, Sikoa will team with Jacob Fatu to battle Rhodes and Roman Reigns in tag team action. This will be the "Original Tribal Chief's" first match since losing to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Prinze also expressed how he'd love for Reigns go one-on-one with Fatu, especially after watching their brief interaction following the match between Sikoa and Rhodes.

