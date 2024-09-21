Jim Ross Weighs In On Drama Between WWE's Logan Paul & Kevin Nash

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is a driving force of drama both inside and outside the ring, most recently getting into an online scrap with Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. The conflict started when Nash brought up Paul on his "Kliq This" show. Nash went off on a profanity-laced rant about Paul, who appeared to not know what the term "shoot" meant in professional wrestling while on his "Impaulsive" podcast. Nash said that Paul "wasn't one of the boys," prompting a response from Paul on social media where he called Nash "bitter" and "pathetic," and ended with a "f*** you" to the legend. Fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed the feud on "Grilling Jr," where he said it should never have been made public.

"Who did it help? It didn't help Logan Paul. I don't know that it helped WWE," Ross said. "We're talking about it, so maybe it did. We're just not acknowledging it. But, I would have probably preferred, if I was involved in talent relations ... The talent should be smart enough not to light fires they can't address. So, in other words, they're shooting an angle that will never happen, and that's a waste of time. There's a million things, Logan Paul, who's still trying to get over, he's a hell of a hand. But there's still, I don't know how it helps everybody. It shows you where Logan Paul's head is."

Nash didn't let things end with Paul's response, and furthered hostilities on another episode of his podcast by saying he thought the video Paul issued on X was "weird." Paul hasn't been on WWE TV since losing the US Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam.

