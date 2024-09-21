Former WWE & AEW Star Wears Face Paint Inspired By The Late Bray Wyatt On TNA Impact

In a touching tribute this past Thursday on "TNA Impact," Jeff Hardy came out with his signature face paint. But it was not the typical charismatic, multi-dimensional, bright neon-colored face paint he's known for. Instead, it was an identically replicated image of the signature mask the late Bray Wyatt wore during his "Fiend" phase. Several fans made note of this on X, with one observer uploading a video Jeff made showing the meticulous detail that might not have been fully seen during Thursday's broadcast.

THE HARDYS ARE HERE!!! JEFF HARDY PAYING TRIBUTE TO BRAY WYATT WITH THE FIEND FACE PAINT!! ❤️#TNAiMPACT #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/kWqKHOxGfn — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 20, 2024

Jeff Hardy's fiend face paint is next level @WrestlingDazeYT pic.twitter.com/5Uh2pbqd2s — Lil fuego (@Lil_fuego801) September 20, 2024

Matt Hardy recently expressed on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," how Jeff wished he could have interacted with Wyatt more during their time together in WWE. At one point in 2020, there were talks that The Hardys and Wyatt would join forces, with Jeff portraying his alter ego Willow. It was a plan former WWE CEO Vince McMahon offered if Matt chose to re-sign with the company. Although it was appealing, Matt declined the offer, which sent him into the arms of AEW. All three stars worked together in WWE around the same time between 2017 and 2021; however, Matt and Wyatt would go on to become "Raw" Tag Team Champions, whereas after winning tag gold with his brother, Jeff would go on to have a solo career, eventually racking up his fifth Intercontinental Championship reign in 2020.

The Hardys and three-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Masha Slamovich challenged The System's Brian Meyers and Eddie Edwards, along with Tasha Steelz, in Thursday's main event. The Hardys and Slamovich came out victorious in the fight. The Hardys have been at odds with The System since Matt and Jeff's returns to TNA this past April and June, respectively.