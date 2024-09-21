AEW Boss Tony Khan Responds To Idea Of Wrestling A Match

Pro wrestling loves to suspend disbelief at every turn. At AEW, President and CEO Tony Khan enjoys being the man behind the curtain. Unlike former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who took great pleasure in his onscreen character, Khan would mostly rather be heard than seen on AEW TV, outside of making big announcements. Unfortunately, that was not the case for him in the closing moments of the April 25 "AEW Dynamite," where he took a hellacious beatdown from Jack Perry and The Young Bucks that left him sporting a neck brace during the NFL Draft, the day after the attack. Although many enjoy watching a boss get beaten, especially in the squared circle, don't count on Khan stepping back into the ring anytime soon.

Advertisement

"I didn't step into the ring voluntarily. I would hope to avoid such physical altercations in the future," Khan said to "AM New York Metro."

As of this report, Khan has a lot on his plate. "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" is just days away, and multiple title matches are scheduled. Then, in two weeks, AEW will celebrate its fifth anniversary show, with Will Ospreay and Ricochet revisiting their longstanding rivalry with the International Championship at stake. Not to mention, Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery are reportedly on the cusp of announcing what's next for the second-most popular promotion in North America. Khan remains confident that AEW programming will remain on TNT and TBS, with the possibility of a new FOX show, "AEW Shockwave," floating around.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AM New York Metro " with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.