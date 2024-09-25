Former WWE Star Damon Kemp Reflects On NXT Underground Match Vs. Eddy Thorpe

Stipulation matches can bring out the best in some competitors. Dependent on sheer ambition, courage, and confidence, it takes a lot to participate in these particular matches and to plan them out. To his surprise, former "WWE NXT" star and collegiate wrestler Damon Kemp — real name Bobby Steveson – never thought in his three-year career with WWE that he would partake in the first-ever "NXT" Underground Match with in-ring enemy turned real-life friend, Eddy Thorpe.

"That was great," Kemp said about the match in an interview with "The Wrestling Classic." "I think Eddy was getting there too [debuting for 'NXT']. I think I was his first big feud. I was really familiar with him... We're pretty close now. We hang out on the outside."

Kemp recalls feeling sandwiched when putting this match together with Thorpe. With no general guidance from producers on what was expected from this contest, both men felt tremendous pressure to bring back this shoot-style match after its unfavorable reception in the past.

"So, planning the match, we heard that we were going to do an Underground match, and I guess I heard before that it didn't go over that well...so, we had a lot on our plate," Kemp mentioned. "We were like the guinea pigs of hopefully bringing it back...We wanted a good physical match; everything has to be laid in there. Eddy and I, we planned that match. Everything that was in that match, we put that together. We weren't told what they wanted...the only thing we knew was the time... eight minutes."

While he set out to put on a great match, Kemp admitted that the reactions took him by surprise afterward. With that in mind, let's find out what he had to say.