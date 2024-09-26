WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Names Something Fans Don't Realize About Triple H

With 14 world championships and a WWE Hall of Fame induction to his name, Paul "Triple H" Levesque is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers ever. As fellow WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield points out, though, there is still one aspect of Levesque's career that has left much to be desired. At the same time, JBL also recognizes that it ultimately served a grander purpose.

"Triple H, you talk about putting guys over, his WrestleMania record is terrible," JBL recalled on "Huge Pop Radio." "And people don't realize that because he puts so many guys over. He was so good. He put guys over and people don't even remember because he was so good."

In total, "The Game" has wrestled at 23 different WWE WrestleMania events, with a record of 10 wins and 13 losses. Levesque's WrestleMania journey began with a loss to the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 12, though he bounced back with a pair of wins over Goldust and Owen Hart at WrestleMania 13 and 14, respectively. Most recently, Levesque defeated "The Animal" Batista in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35. This served as Batista's final professional wrestling match, as he then returned to his full-time work in the acting world.

While JBL and Levesque never crossed paths at "The Show of Shows," they did work together on a number of occasions between their initial in-ring meeting in 1996 and 2008. "[Levesque] is a really sharp guy," JBL said. "He's a sharp guy in the ring. There are several guys that you just felt this calm presence about. Scott Hall was like that. Scott Hall was a great worker. Jake Roberts was a great worker."

