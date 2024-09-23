Dustin Rhodes Reflects On Past Five Years In AEW

Wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes has worked in numerous companies throughout his decades-long career, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. Rhodes is currently a double champion in Ring of Honor, holding the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships alongside the Von Erichs, and the ROH World Tag Team Championships with Sammy Guevara. Despite recent news regarding Rhodes' contract status with AEW, he's celebrating the last five years he's spent with the company. In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Rhodes expressed his love for AEW alongside a photo of himself bloodied after a match.

"For 5 yrs I have been on this 'One Last Ride,' and I have loved it. This place is good for my soul!" Rhodes captioned the photo in the post.



Rhodes debuted in AEW in April 2019 at Double or Nothing, where he faced his real-life half brother, current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. "The Natural" debuted for AEW's sister company, ROH, in July 2024, teaming with Marshall and Ross Von Erich to earn a shot at the company's trios titles.

That said, while Rhodes is a double champion in the company, there are no guarantees he'll be sticking around AEW and ROH. The veteran's contract is reportedly up at the end of September, and there is no word on if Rhodes will remain with AEW or jump ship to WWE to be with his sibling. However, his social media posts suggests that he's happy to remain where he is.

