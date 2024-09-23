Jim Ross Addresses Idea Of Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Landing In AEW

Former WWE star Matt Riddle went into detail about an awkward backstage interaction he had with AEW president Tony Khan following his match with Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW's Windy City Riot Show. Despite wrestling in other promotions lately, Riddle believes that a WWE return for him is possible, but has yet to test the waters in AEW since his release in 2023. However, AEW play-by-play broadcaster Jim Ross has weighed in on the possibility of Riddle becoming "All Elite" on "Grilling JR," explaining why Tony Khan could be hesitant to hire the former MMA star.

"I understand Tony's reluctance because Matt has a little baggage and how much that baggage weighs, I don't know," Ross said. "But I know he's a very talented kid, got a great look — you know he's got that Kevin Von Erich look ... I will never say never, I don't know that it's even on the drawing board, I have no idea. That's a Tony Khan thing, nothing I'm involved in and whatever Tony Khan does I'll do my best to make it work in my role. Look, you can't never turn your back on talented wrestlers ... He looks good and he's got a unique style. He's got good charisma. So he brings something to the table."

Although Riddle is still unsure if he'll have the opportunity to wrestle in another major promotion, he stated that if CM Punk could come back to WWE, despite his past behavior toward the company, he'll never dismiss the chance of returning himself. For now, though, it remains to be seen if either major company is interested in his signature.

