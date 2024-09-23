Backstage Update On AEW Alum El Hijo Del Vikingo's Health Status

Former AAA Mega Champion and AEW star El Hijo del Vikingo has a targeted return date to get back in the ring following a knee surgery, according to a new report. Dave Meltzer reported in F4WOnline's Daily Update that Vikingo is targeting September 27 for his in-ring return, though just where he will return has not yet been revealed. Vikingo suffered the injury back in February, which Meltzer confirmed to be a meniscus injury that required surgery.

At the time, Meltzer reported that Vikingo's knee was bad before he suffered the injury. A few weeks following Meltzer's initial report, Vikingo confirmed on social media that he had suffered a torn ligament and damaged the meniscus in his right knee. He underwent surgery on February 29 and did not provide a timetable for his return.

The star was injured while working for AULL, an independent lucha promotion, on February 17. Vikingo landed awkwardly on his right leg after attempting to spin out of a move from his opponent. He was immediately attended to by medical personnel while the match continued.

A month before the injury, Vikingo signed an extension with AAA, in addition to his regular appearances in AEW, ROH, and elsewhere. He had also just become the longest-reigning AAA Mega Champion, breaking the record previously held by fellow AEW star Kenny Omega. The reign lasted 833 days before he was forced to vacate the championship due to his knee injury. Vikingo is scheduled to work a GLEAT show on October 6, teaming with Soma Watanabe against CIMA and new AEW-signee Ricochet.

