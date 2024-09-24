Mysterious Runic Graphic On WWE Raw Suggests Potential Return Of Injured Tag Team

A cryptic video on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" may be alluding to the return of a popular tag team that has been on the shelf for quite some time.

During the broadcast, a video vignette was shown of a burning circle, similar to a shield, with runes burning inside. The only audio in the promo outside of the crackling flames was a man's voice saying, "Fate is woven." Social media users translated the runes from the oldest form of the runic alphabet into "WAR," leading many fans to believe the video was a teaser for the return of Erik and Ivar, the Viking Raiders.

Advertisement

It was revealed back in May that Ivar's future in wrestling was uncertain. He had been working on "WWE NXT" before being written off TV for the injury, to the confusion of many of the legitimacy of the injury. Ivar clarified on social media at the time he was indeed injured, and that is was "very serious," but he had not had surgery at that point in time. However, it was revealed by Andrews Sports Medicine on X (formerly Twitter) that Ivar had undergone surgery on his spine in May. Erik underwent neck fusion surgery, prior to his partner's injury, in September 2023. The pair's last match together came on an episode of "WWE Main Event" that year. A timetable was not provided for either of the Viking Raiders' injuries.

Advertisement