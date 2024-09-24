Another Set Of Wyatt Sicks Clues And Puzzles Revealed By New QR Code On WWE Raw
In the absence of the incarnate Wyatt Sicks on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," fans have been given yet another new QR code. Several new clues, both audio and visual, have been added to the retro-themed Wyatt Sicks website.
The first new clue comes after clicking "i am all of us." AKOUO.jpg" features a partially solved cipher appears. Decoded, the cipher reads "IT IS ANOTHER THING TO MEDDLE AND YOU ARE MEDDLING." Akouo is a Greek word found in the New Testament, and it means "to hear." The cipher's recipient is unknown.
Upon clicking on "Elucidate," "SHEMA.jpg" reveals several coordinates. According to X user @ehog, the coordinates lead to various locations over the United States. Many other netizens noted the order of the locations, and claim that they spell the message "I hear you, -EPP." There is also another reference to Proverbs 18:13.
Clicking on "Revelation" will "wordsofthered.jpg," a glitch-filtered image of Bo Dallas staring at a television se, with a backwards phrase on screen.
"People only see what they are prepared to see," the decoded phrase reads.
"Remember's" hyperlink leads to yet another glitched photo of two individuals. On the right, a figure wearing a white sheep mask can be seen. This is most similar to Erick Rowan's mask in the Wyatt Family. On the left, a figure in a black sheep mask can be seen. Netizens have drawn similarities between this figure and Braun Strowman, who wore the black mask during his time with the Wyatt Family. Strowman is currently embroiled in a feud with Bronson Reed that is slated to be settled via Last Monster Standing match on the September 30 episode of "Raw."
New audio and visual media
When clicking on the empty space above the cartoon face on the bottom of the screen, a 30-second audio file will play. Unreversed, the voice speaks the following:"We watch. We listen. We wait. You showed us the serpent in the weeds. We reveal him to the world. We watch, we listen, we wait. I hear your voice rolls like thunder, without making a sound. We watch, we listen, we wait. You have laid out the path for us. Your will be done. We watch. We listen."
Upon clicking on the cartoon face, a three-minute informational video titled "Preparing for a Massacre" plays. According to the video, "the Words of the Red" are vital to safety during the "imminent" apocalypse.
The first slide, titled "Acceptance" beckons the viewer to "save [themselves]," and that "His arms are wide open." The second slide, "Open your eyes," tells the viewer that they are "consuming lies," and that ignorance will be their "trajectory" unless they actively reject it. The third slide beckons the viewer to "admit their transgressions" and "repent." Afterwards, viewers are told to "run and hide," and that they must remove themselves to "avoid distinction." Apocalyptic images, such as the destruction of false idols, are heavily used. The video tells viewers they are responsible for their own "salvation." Should one not prepare for the "reckoning," the video claims that "calamity is inevitable." Any optimistic messages about rebirth are crushed by threats of violence. The informational video is cut off by glitches of eyes.
"Do you hear?" the blue screen now reads. "The shackles have fallen. We have been set free. Your prayers fall on deaf ears. The day of Reckoning is at hand."
Several shots of Wyatt-related figures, such as the Firefly Funhouse, Abby the Witch, and Bo Dallas, cut through the film. The informational video returns, where the narrator hopes the viewer finds their "freedom." The QR code comes after vestiges of the Wyatt Sicks were found in "Raw's" backstage segments. Whether those hints correlate with tonight's QR code contents are unclear.