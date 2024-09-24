Another Set Of Wyatt Sicks Clues And Puzzles Revealed By New QR Code On WWE Raw

In the absence of the incarnate Wyatt Sicks on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," fans have been given yet another new QR code. Several new clues, both audio and visual, have been added to the retro-themed Wyatt Sicks website.

The first new clue comes after clicking "i am all of us." AKOUO.jpg" features a partially solved cipher appears. Decoded, the cipher reads "IT IS ANOTHER THING TO MEDDLE AND YOU ARE MEDDLING." Akouo is a Greek word found in the New Testament, and it means "to hear." The cipher's recipient is unknown.

Upon clicking on "Elucidate," "SHEMA.jpg" reveals several coordinates. According to X user @ehog, the coordinates lead to various locations over the United States. Many other netizens noted the order of the locations, and claim that they spell the message "I hear you, -EPP." There is also another reference to Proverbs 18:13.

Clicking on "Revelation" will "wordsofthered.jpg," a glitch-filtered image of Bo Dallas staring at a television se, with a backwards phrase on screen.

"People only see what they are prepared to see," the decoded phrase reads.

"Remember's" hyperlink leads to yet another glitched photo of two individuals. On the right, a figure wearing a white sheep mask can be seen. This is most similar to Erick Rowan's mask in the Wyatt Family. On the left, a figure in a black sheep mask can be seen. Netizens have drawn similarities between this figure and Braun Strowman, who wore the black mask during his time with the Wyatt Family. Strowman is currently embroiled in a feud with Bronson Reed that is slated to be settled via Last Monster Standing match on the September 30 episode of "Raw."