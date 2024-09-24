Why Eric Bischoff Hopes Bryan Danielson Match Is A One-Off For AEW's Nigel McGuinness

Despite a brief build toward their match on the "AEW Dynamite" portion of the promotion's upcoming Grand Slam special event, much of the wrestling world is looking forward to Bryan Danielson versus Nigel McGuinness, as it is not just McGuinness' first singles match in nearly 13 years but also the resumption of a rivalry that will take place one day shy of exactly 15 years since their last encounter in 2009. While former WCW President Eric Bischoff is among those excited about the showdown, he's hoping it's a one-and-done on account of his admiration for McGuinness as a color commentator.

Speaking on "83 Weeks," Bischoff cut off the nostalgia when discussing the match to instead highlight his affinity for McGuinness on commentary.

"I'm hoping that this is a one-off for Nigel and he gets to put a period at the end of the sentence [in terms of] his in-ring performance because he's so freaking good at color," he said. "I would hate to lose him as a color commentator so that we can have him [in the ring]."

Though McGuinness' return to the ring, which began at All In, is being celebrated and appreciated by fans who never thought they would see it, at 48 years old, Bischoff thinks his future is behind the announce desk, where he's already established himself as one of the best.

"His future, in such a big way, is in commentary," said Bischoff. "Of the current crop [of color commentators], if I was starting a wrestling company tomorrow, Nigel would be one of the first calls I would make."

Before he dons the headset regularly again, however, McGuinness and Danielson will square off at least one more time, perhaps closing the book on a rivalry that began in 2005 in Ring of Honor.

