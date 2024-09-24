Triple H, Rikishi, More WWE Stars React To Jey Uso's Intercontinental Title Win On Raw

Jey Uso earned his first singles title win in WWE on this week's "WWE Raw," after defeating Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker in the main event show. Uso, who has been a part of the WWE roster for almost 15 years, has received praise and congratulations from his peers following one of the most important nights of his WWE career.

Advertisement

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H lauded Uso for the hard work that he's put in and congratulated him on his win.

"The embodiment of hard work paying off is "Main Event" Jey @WWEUsos. An all-time great in the tag team division, and now has won one of the most historic championships in our business. Congratulations, Jey...YEET! #WWERaw"

The embodiment of hard work paying off is "Main Event" Jey @WWEUsos. An all-time great in the tag team division, and now has won one of the most historic championships in our business. Congratulations, Jey...YEET!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/znGKhNvDDg — Triple H (@TripleH) September 24, 2024

New Day stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who have had phenomenal feuds with Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso, also wished him, while Natalya also emphasized about the work that he's put in to achieve the goal. Former Judgment Day members, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest — who have been involved in Uso's recent story on "Raw" — both stated that his win was much deserved. Uso's former tag team partner and the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, simply posted a GIF of him shouting "Yeet" — Uso's catchphrase — from their memorable press conference after last year's Fastlane show.

Advertisement

Jey's father and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was seemingly ecstatic at his son's win, even asking "Mami" Rhea Ripley, to join in with the celebrations.

@RheaRipley_WWE

It's time to celebrate mami. AND YOUR NEW IC CHAMPION JEY MAIN EVENT USO Everyone Throw your hands in the air and say loud and proud #JeyWins #YEET @WWE https://t.co/eGT4jFvAfZ — RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) September 24, 2024

After the win, Uso was interviewed briefly by Jackie Redmond, who reminded him how he won it all by himself. The new Intercontinental Champion promised fans that he would be "Yeeting" with the title around his waist, but was coy about how he would be celebrating his historic win.