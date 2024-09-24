Video: WWE Intercontinental Champ Jey Uso Celebrates With Crowd After WWE Raw

The most recent "WWE Raw" marked an important development in the singles run of Jey Uso, as the wrestler defeated Bron Breakker in the main event to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Once the show went off the air, Uso took in his victory from the crowd, and WWE soon posted an interview with the new champion on social media.

EXCLUSIVE: New Intercontinental Champion Jey @WWEUsos celebrates his historic victory with the YEETING crowd. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UXkPEsiZID — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2024

Before Uso could get any words out, the wrestler grew emotional amid resounding chants of "Yeet" and "You deserve it" from the audience. Once he was able to compose himself, the longtime WWE star thanked the fans that have supported him since the beginning before offering his own take reminiscent of a classic line popularized by Hulk Hogan.

"I'm happy it happened in my home state," Uso said of his California title victory. "I promise, I'm a big believer, though, that hard work will always pay off. ... [Get] good grades, kids. Listen to your parents [and] say your prayers, man, and I swear your dreams will come true."

Though he has spent nearly 15 years with WWE, Uso had not captured a singles championship in the promotion until now. Since breaking up the long-running tag team with his brother Jimmy, Jey has been pushed as a singles star, culminating in his main event win last night. Meanwhile, Jimmy has been off TV since suffering a defeat to Jey at WWE WrestleMania 40 earlier this year.

Last night's main event had a clean finish, with Uso putting the younger wrestler away with a spear to bring Breakker's title reign to an end after 51 days. Despite that, there is little doubt that the company sees significant things in Breakker's future.