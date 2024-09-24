AEW Star Bryan Danielson's Wife Brie Says Their Son Is Going To Be A Wrestler

One Danielson may be winding down his time in the ring, but another could be stepping up to take his place in the future. AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson's family was in the crowd to witness his victory over Swerve Strickland at Wembley Stadium during August's All In, including his wife Brie Garcia (the former Brie Bella) and his two children, Birdie and Buddy. Garcia talked about the trip to London on "The Nikki & Brie Show," and said she didn't want her husband to tell them if he would be victorious or not, so it was a surprise for their kids. She also talked about her son, who she said is "for sure" going to be a wrestler, and she knows that by how he acted backstage.

"He was just in his zone, his energy, to the point I was like, 'Um, mommy's here!'" Garcia said. "Because he would run from me, he would try and wrestle everyone. He was climbing all the guys and holding their hands, and just wanting to do fun things with them. He was amped. And then we go out to go watch Bryan, and I know some parents are like, 'Wow, it was a hardcore match to have your kids out there,' but my kids know pro wrestling. They get it. They know we're like stunt-people, so they understand."

Danielson has been off TV following the Blackpool Combat Club turning heel on him, with Jon Moxley attacking Danielson and putting a plastic bag over his head at All Out. If Danielson is cleared, he will be squaring off in a grudge match against Nigel McGuinness at Grand Slam.

