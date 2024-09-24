Bully Ray Explains Surprise At Jey Uso's Intercontinental Title Win On WWE Raw

Upon claiming his first singles championship on "WWE Raw" this week, Jey Uso attracted a multitude of congratulatory messages from his colleagues as well as his father, Rikishi. The trend continued on "Busted Open Radio," with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noting that he enjoyed watching the "Main Event" star finally capture singles gold, namely the Intercontinental Championship. At the same time, though, Ray admits he was surprised by the outcome.

"I was surprised because I believe yesterday, or maybe last week, we were talking about this and I was like, 'No, I don't think Jey needs to win. I think it would be too early to take the championship off of Bron [Breakker].' I honestly don't know why they pulled the trigger on that last night," Ray said. "Maybe they just wanted to have a great moment on 'Monday Night Raw.' Maybe they just wanted to shock the people. Loved it."

According to Ray, Uso is a talent that never needed a singles title to validate his in-ring work, as he was already "getting over" with the fans organically anyways. Furthermore, Ray asserts that the pursuit for a title can hold enormous value; in Uso's case, this pursuit for the Intercontinental Championship spanned merely weeks. Similarly, Bron Breakker's preceding reign as Intercontinental Champion also only lasted a few weeks. As such, WWE's move to crown Uso as the new champion has prompted Ray to ask some additional questions.

"Maybe they put it on Jey because they have different plans for Bron," Ray pondered. "Because putting it on Jey, are you going to be interested every week to see Jey Uso defend the Intercontinental Championship? Does Jey Uso scream Intercontinental Champion to you, or do you think in WWE's eyes, this was the next step necessary to continue to get Jey Uso out of the tag team box that he has been painted in for years?"

