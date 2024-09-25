WWE NXT's Nikkita Lyons Shares Post-Surgery Progress

Just weeks after bouncing back from a torn ACL and meniscus, Nikkita Lyons unfortunately went down with another undisclosed injury at the beginning of 2024. More than eight months since her surgery, Lyons has now provided an update on her recovery, while revealing an additional detail about her most recent injury.

As noted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lyons' latest surgery treated her knee, specifically her left ACL. As such, Lyons joked that she's "even," as both of her knees have now been injured. "It's been a minute," Lyons wrote. "8 months post op on my left ACL. now im even. lmao... it's not over when you fall, it's over when you don't get back up and just quit. no one knows all you've been through but you. take your power back and protect your peace."

In the video attached to her X post, Lyons can be seen boxing with a punching bag and later a training partner while wearing a brace on each of her knees.

it's been a minute 🥊 8 months post op on my left ACL. now im even 🦿😁🦿lmao... it's not over when you fall, it's over when you don't get back up and just quit. no one knows all you've been through but you. take your power back and protect your peace. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/K36orlKcob — Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) September 23, 2024

Two months after her surgery, Lyons stated that she'd hope to be cleared by the 2024 "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc event, which is slated for October 26. As of now, it is uncertain if her wish will become a reality. Nevertheless, Lyons has made it clear that she plans to reassert her dominance if and when she finally returns to action on "NXT."

Lyons last wrestled on the January 9 episode of "NXT." There, she was defeated by her former rival and current "WWE SmackDown" star Blair Davenport.