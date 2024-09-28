AEW Star Sammy Guevara Explains His Panda Hat Accessory

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara has explained why he wore a panda hat at the inaugural Double or Nothing show, and the price he paid for it.

Guevara, who was one of the first stars to join AEW, was a part of the promotion's first show, Double or Nothing 2019, where he faced and lost to Kip Sabian in a singles match. During a recent conversation with Diamond Dallas Page on X, he explained the reason behind the panda hat.

Advertisement

"It's almost the same thing, I'm trying to think of ways that can stand out. Especially those first shows, first Double or Nothing and first 'Dynamite,' I know there's going to be a lot of great matches, and I know people are not familiar with me, especially that time, in 2019. So I'm like, I know I'm going to go out there and do a great match, but there's going to be a lot of great matches tonight. I need something that's going to stand out more," recalled Guevara. "And my favorite animal is a panda, so I was like, 'What if I wear a panda head,' and then I looked on Etsy and there was a lady that made it, but I had to rush her — 'cause I thought about it, like, two, three weeks before the match. She was like, 'I can't do it in time.' I'm like, 'Name your price, let's get it happening.'"

Advertisement

The AEW star then asked the WWE Hall of Famer to guess how much he paid for the panda hat, with DDP guessing $1,000. Guevara surprised the WCW legend by revealing that he had paid $2,500 for it, which he admitted was a lot of money for him at the time, as he didn't have much.