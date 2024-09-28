WWE's Ethan Page Addresses Being The 'Old Man' In NXT

WWE star Ethan Page is one of the seniormost members of the "WWE NXT" roster, having been a part of the pro wrestling industry for nearly two decades, and he feels old amid the brand's young stars.

Page, who recently turned 35, has been wrestling since 2006, featuring in various promotions like ROH, Impact Wrestling, and AEW, before joining WWE earlier this year. During his recent conversation on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, the "NXT" Champion praised the physiques of his peers on the roster, who are much younger than him in terms of experience and age.

"Dude, I feel old. I'm training with 20-year-old college athletes that are freaks of nature. That's what this place is: breeding freaks of nature. And then here's my broken down, 34-year-old ass in training and working out with these guys looking around, like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm the old guy now,'" said Page.

Page has seemingly made the best use of the opportunities that he's been given in WWE since switching from AEW, as he has featured heavily in prominent storylines and also won the "NXT" Championship just a month after his WWE debut. The "NXT" Champion is one of the few older stars as part of the new-look "NXT" headed by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, with the likes of Shawn Spears, Andre Chase, Cedric Alexander, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Noam Dar, and Ridge Holland being some of the few experienced wrestlers on the developmental brand.

Over the last few years, there has been a churn of sorts in the "NXT" roster, as several experienced stars have left or been moved to the main roster, with the promotion bringing in young talent. Several of the newly signed stars are part of WWE's NIL program, which aims to recruit young, talented college athletes from various sporting disciplines.