Miz TV Returns Next Week On WWE NXT With Special Guests

The Miz is bringing "Miz TV" to "WWE NXT" next week for the show's premiere on The CW, and North American Champion Oba Femi and Tony D'Angelo will be his special guests ahead of their championship match the following week. The "Miz TV" announcement was made on Tuesday's episode, and confirmed later via WWE's X account. D'Angelo and Femi will face each other for the championship on October 8, when "NXT" is live on the road from St. Louis, Missouri. Femi defeated D'Angelo at No Mercy to start off September, sending D'Angelo spiraling after the loss.

In storyline, "The Don" hired TNA's Hammerstone to "take out" Femi, but the champion emerged victorious in that match, as well. D'Angelo admitted to the rest of his "family" on the show that he was afraid to challenge Femi and lose again. Tuesday's episode saw a video montage of D'Angelo putting his fears behind him and training for the match. When asked about D'Angelo's training during the "press conference" segments of "NXT," Femi said he had nothing to say. Femi is currently hot on the heels of former North American Champion Wes Lee's record-long reign, and could soon eclipse the star. Femi currently sits at 258 days with the title, and could take over Lee's spot in history with a win over D'Angelo.

"NXT's" St. Louis show will also see Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom take on "WWE SmackDown" stars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Additionally, Randy Orton will make his first appearance in an "NXT" ring in his hometown when he takes on "Bouncy" Je'Von Evans.