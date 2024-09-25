Mark Henry Says This WWE Star Would Be A Great Coach

Since his return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, CM Punk has been heavily involved with assisting talent in "WWE NXT," as he's often been backstage helping mentor younger stars on Tuesday nights. However, with Punk currently being in his mid-40s and suffering two major injuries in the past three years, it's possible that the "Best in the World" could shift from being a full-time performer to a permanent teacher. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry believes Punk would transition easily into a coaching role due to his impartiality and willingness to enforce standards in order to help talent improve.

"100%. Moves right in, seamless, not a problem, good teacher, has command of the people that he works with and being a locker room guy is more than being impartial and being level-headed, sometimes it's being able to push the button ... everybody can teach, it's just are you an effective teacher in your style, you know the curriculum that you write like is it a structured curriculum? Is it something that every single person does exactly the same thing, or do you teach everybody differently? Like Punk can teach everybody differently, but he also I think could stand to a structured curriculum."

Punk will be appearing on "NXT" next week for the show's debut on The CW in Chicago, where he'll be the special guest referee for the NXT Championship match between Trick Williams and Ethan Page.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.