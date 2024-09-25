Bully Ray Considers Important Factor In Cody Rhodes' Next WWE WrestleMania Foe

For the last two years, the second night of WWE's biggest event has been headlined by two men — Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared his belief that Rhodes will once again appear in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41, but his opponent this time around will be The Rock. The WWE Hall of Famer also predicted that one memorable segment from earlier this year will be used to kick-start the storyline.

Advertisement

"There's one thing that I need to know about, sitting out there as a fan," Bully said. "What did Rocky hand [to] Cody? ... What the hell did he hand him? And what he handed him, I believe, is going to be the jumping point for Rocky and Cody at 'Mania."

The segment in question took place in the aftermath of WWE WrestleMania 40, which saw The Rock pin Rhodes in a tag match on Saturday night before Rhodes went on to beat Reigns on Sunday. Just one night later, The Rock met Rhodes in the ring for a conversation. As The Rock put the unknown item into Rhodes' hand, he warned the younger wrestler not to break his heart again before informing the world that Rhodes wouldn't even have to look at the object to know what it is.

Advertisement

Bully isn't alone in marveling at the mystery of the segment, which served as another example of Paul "Triple H" Levesque's penchant for long-term storytelling. The Rock could return any time between now and next April, and the general consensus after their violent interactions earlier this year is that he will serve as the WrestleMania challenger for Rhodes. If Bully is right, whatever The Rock gave to Rhodes will serve as an important prop in the story leading up to the marquee match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.