WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Assesses Netflix's Vince McMahon Series

Netflix's new Vince McMahon-centered docuseries, "Mr. McMahon," is currently streaming, and fans will finally be able to see what the fuss has been about, especially after McMahon made a statement damning the show on Monday. Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on the docuseries ahead of the release on "Kliq This," examining whether it will be a hit piece or not.

Nash noted that one of the agreements in place for Netflix to make the docuseries was to have complete creative control of the direction "Mr. McMahon" would ultimately take. "They have — I mean there's — they've added footage, they'll cover this 'till current [day]," he added, speculating that the docuseries likely does include references to McMahon's ongoing case with Janel Grant. The WWE Hall of Famer then noted that everyone has been jumping on the bandwagon in regards to the case made against McMahon by Grant, but that he's personally still waiting for something legitimate to come to fruition. "Is it sexually perverse? Yeah. But is it a money grab? I don't know," Nash opined in regards to the investigation.

McMahon has since dismissed the Public Relations firm, Sitrick and Company, that has been representing him since Grant first made a case against him. According to recent reports, McMahon has instead opted to be represented by Edendale Strategies, but will still be represented by Jessica Taub Rosenberg in court.

