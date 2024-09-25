Vince McMahon Reportedly Hired New PR Firm Ahead Of Netflix Series Release

Just a day after news broke that Vince McMahon had fired his PR firm, Sitrick and Company, ahead of the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries release on Netflix, it's now come to light the former WWE Chairman reportedly hired a new firm before the series was released. According to F4WOnline, McMahon hired Edendale Strategies and its president, Tony Freinberg, as his new public relations and media strategies firm to represent him. Sources close to the situation reportedly said McMahon believes his new firm is "more up-to-date with the modern media landscape," and specifically, has better knowledge of modern reporting online.

Advertisement

According to its website, Edendale Strategies, founded in 2018, is focused on communications counsel and crisis management, especially in "high-stakes situations where there is little-to-no margin for error." The company's clients include Fortune 100 companies, "legendary sports franchises," and famous actors, directors, and musicians. Freinberg is a former associate producer at NBC News, as well as a former talent agent for the William Morris Agency. The agency merged with Endeavor, the parent company of WWE, in 2009.

McMahon hired his initial firm in April to help rebuild his image following the lawsuit put forth against him (as well as former WWE talent relations chief John Laurinaitis and WWE itself) at the beginning of 2024 by former WWE employee Janel Grant, alleging sex trafficking and abuse. The allegations were once again brought up in "Mr. McMahon," the six-part docuseries on Netflix, which was released Wednesday. It was recently revealed that McMahon attempted to buy the rights to the series before it was released. McMahon released a statement via social media earlier this week, distancing himself despite his participation, stating the series conflates his "Mr. McMahon" character on WWE TV with his "true self."

Advertisement