Janel Grant Attorney On Mr. McMahon Netflix Series: 'It Only Scratches The Surface'

The attorney for Janel Grant, a former WWE employee who filed a lawsuit alleging sex trafficking and abuse at the hands of Vince McMahon at the beginning of the year, has issued a statement on her client's behalf following the release of the "Mr. McMahon" Netflix series. Though Grant also names WWE and former head of talent of relations John Laurinaitis in the suit, the release of the six-part docuseries has brought her case back into the forefront of the news cycle, despite the suit being currently stayed due to a federal investigation into McMahon. Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, issued the statement Wednesday evening.

"The 'Mr. McMahon' docuseries makes it clear there is no difference between Vince McMahon's on-air persona and his true self, they are one and the same," the statement reads. "His 'character' –- known for violent outbursts, sexual deviance, and manipulation –- is the real Vince McMahon and exactly what Janel Grant experienced behind closed doors at WWE for years. While the docuseries put McMahon's obsession with power and control on full display, it only scratches the surface of his criminal behavior and it fails to tell the full story of his abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking of Ms. Grant. She deserves the opportunity to tell her story, on her own time, and in her own way. We look forward to her day in court and to seeing McMahon at last held accountable for his actions."

McMahon issued a rare public statement ahead of the release of the docuseries via social media, attempting to distance himself from it despite his initial appearance an various interviews. McMahon called the it a "deceptive narrative," but said he didn't regret his involvement with series. It was also revealed McMahon attempted to buy the rights to the series after seeing initial footage, which Netflix refused.