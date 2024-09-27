Tommy Dreamer Assesses WWE's Creative Options Following CM Punk-Drew McIntyre Feud

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are currently preparing to face off in a Hell in the Cell match next week at WWE Bad Blood. The match will likely serve as the culmination of their months-long feud, and speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Tommy Dreamer shared his vision for what the two performers should do next.

"I feel Drew can go anywhere. I think the only place CM Punk can go is the world title," Dreamer said. "I think we have a CM Punk-GUNTHER match that's a massive main event waiting."

After a record-breaking reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship, GUNTHER went almost straight into a run with the World Heavyweight Championship. He still holds that title, with his most recent defense coming against Randy Orton during WWE Bash in Berlin. If Dreamer is correct, the timing could line up for Punk to enter into a feud with the Austrian over the world title in the months ahead.

As for McIntyre, Dreamer said the Scottish wrestler might benefit from some time off TV. There's an old saying that says absence makes the heart grow fonder, and if WWE is ready to give McIntyre another shot as a babyface, taking him off the road could make sense.

Before any of that happens, Punk and McIntyre have to settle their differences inside the cell. Though things were delayed by an injury to Punk, he and McIntyre have been verbally sparring since Punk returned to WWE last year, with McIntyre tossing countless barbs towards his rival in interviews. Whatever happens at Bad Blood on October 5, the Punk-McIntyre feud will likely remain in the memories of fans for a long time to come.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio"